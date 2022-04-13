Hot-shooting Mapua fends off Perpetual to halt two-game skid

MAPUA leaned on its big first-half cushion to snap its two-game skid with a 95-83 win over Perpetual in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament Wednesday at La Salle Greenhills.

The Cardinals drained 12 three-pointers in the first half as they built a 26-point halftime lead, 54-28, which was padded to 28 points, 56-28, after a Toby Agustin layup at the 9:01 mark of the third frame.

The Altas got their act together in the second half, getting to within six, 89-83, after a pair of free throws from John Abis in the last 1:40.

Brian Lacap and Paolo Hernandez, however, delivered the finishing touches for Mapua as it snapped a two-game losing skid to climb up to 4-2.

Toby Agustin leads Mapua Cardinals

Agustin paced the Cardinals with 24 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with five rebounds, two assists, and one block, while Lacap also went for 19 points as he made all four of his treys, on top of six boards and five assists.

Warren Bonifacio just missed out on a double-double with his 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks, as Adrian Nocum got 13 points as Mapua ended the game on a 16-of-25 clip from beyond the arc.

Jielo Razon topped Perpetual with 24 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the team's second straight loss to drop to 2-4.

Jeff Egan made three treys and wound up with 18 points, five boards, and two dimes, while Chris Pagaran got 17 points and five rebounds for the Altas.

The scores:

Mapua 95 - Agustin 24, Lacap 19, Nocum 13, Bonifacio 13, Hernandez 9, Asuncion 9, Pido 5, Garcia 3, Gamboa 0, Mercado 0.

Perpetual 83 - Razon 24, Egan 18, Pagaran 17, Aurin 12, Boral 4, Barcuma 4, Omega 2, Abis 2, Sevilla 0, Cuevas 0, Martel 0, Nunez 0.

Quarterscores: 26-13; 54-28; 73-55; 95-83.

