Renzo Navarro confident he's leaving Lyceum Pirates in good hands

RENZO Navarro can't help but feel emotional seeing his collegiate career come to a close on Tuesday.

"Sobrang haba ng journey, struggles, and challenges. I almost gave up pero today sobrang saya ko na kahit di namin nakuha yung gusto naming makuha, natapos yung collegiate career ko dito sa NCAA para sa LPU," the 5-foot-8 guard said after a 67-58 defeat to Letran in the NCAA Season 98 Final Four.

Navarro, 25, was nothing short of a journeyman in a career that saw him play at La Salle and San Sebastian before finding a new home at Lyceum.

And he wouldn't trade it for the world despite the sacrifices he had to make this season as the Pirates' elder statesman.

"Mas madami akong sinacrifice na shots at opportunities para ma-open sa team ko, pero happy and contented ako sa season ko kasi kung inisip ko 'yung sarili ko sa season na ito, di namin mararating ito eh," said Navarro, who ended his final season with averages of 6.6 points. 5.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds.

Though LPU fell short of a championship, making it to the semifinals is considered an overachievement as the Pirates became the biggest surprises of the season and defied the odds to finish at No. 3.

The Pirates can expect a brighter future with Mac Guadana, Ato Barba, and JM Bravo leading the way, and Navarro beams with pride seeing the big potential that the Intramuros team has.

"Sobrang laki ng potential ng team," he said. "Sabi ko kay Mac, sa kanya ko iiwan yung role ko as a leader kasi siya yung pinaka-capable tsaka siya yung sa juniors pa lang, yun na yung ginagawa niya talaga which is nili-lead niya yung team.

"Kailangan niya lang maging ready talaga at sabi ko nga sa kanya mas magaling siya sa akin kaya kaya niya yun."

Navarro, for his part, is just shifting his focus on what's next for his career as he aims to make a leap to the PBA come next year.

"Siguro ngayon, magpapahinga muna ako kasi dalawang seasons sa isang taon eh," he said with a chuckle. "Pero next year, mag-apply talaga ako para sa draft kasi yun naman talaga gusto namin puntahang lahat eh."