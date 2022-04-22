Gozum's double-double powers St. Benilde past San Sebastian

ST. Benilde used a huge fourth-quarter push to halt its two-game skid with a 71-62 win over San Sebastian Friday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

St. Benilde vs San Sebastian recap

Trailing 54-52, the Blazers staged a 16-3 run capped off by Will Gozum's layup in the last 1:34 to make it a 68-57 edge.

The Golden Stags refused to quit though, with JM Calma slicing the deficit down to seven, 69-62, within the final minute, but Miggy Corteza hammered the final nail in the coffin with an open layup for the marginal basket in the last 32.5 seconds.

Gozum powered St. Benilde with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, three steals, and one assist to get the Taft side back to its winning ways and rise to 5-3.

Robi Nayve also shot three three-pointers for his 17 points, four boards, and three assists, as Corteza got 10 points, six rebounds, and two dimes in the victory.

Continue reading below ↓

It was another tough defeat for San Sebastian which sunk to 3-5 despite the monster outing from JM Calma, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.

Rommel Calahat had a forgettable 2-of-13 clip from the field as he was checked with just eight points and six boards for the Golden Stags.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

ST. BENILDE 71 -- Gozum 18, Nayve 17, Corteza 10, Carlos 9, Benson 9, Cullar 4, Flores 3, Marcos 1, Davis 0, Sangco 0, Lepalam 0, Mosqueda 0, Publico 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 62 -- Calma 25, Calahat 8, Villapando 6, Cosari 6, Altamirano 5, Dela Cruz 5, Desoyo 3, Abarquez 2, Shanoda 2, Are 0, Felebrico 0, Concha 0.

Quarters: 12-12, 26-28, 50-50, 71-62.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.