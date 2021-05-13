GMA kickstarts NCAA partnership with launch of ‘Rise Up Stronger’

THE road to the NCAA Season 96 begins as the league's broadcast partner GMA rolls out Rise Up Stronger.

"We can consider this as the start ng NCAA dito sa bago nating bahay," said NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP of hosts Letran. "This is the lesson we learned from sports, against all odds, we rise up stronger."

The show begins on May 23 on GTV Channel 27 as it takes a closer look on the athletes, coaches, and teams from all 10 member-schools waging war in the NCAA.

Show times for weekdays is at 2:35 p.m., 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5:05 p.m. on Sundays.

The oldest league in the country is set to roll out a special season in June where virtual events led by skills-based competitions in basketball and volleyball, online chess, and taekwondo and poomsae are all set to be contested.

It's an unprecedented season as the NCAA adapts to the new normal while the country continues it's fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

