Fran Yu caps 15-0 finishing kick vs EAC as Letran books play-in ticket

FRAN Yu slammed the door shut on Emilio Aguinaldo College, 83-62, as Letran preserved its grip on the top spot in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament Wednesday at La Salle Greenhills.

Letran vs EAC recap

Last season's Finals MVP drained three treys to put the exclamation point in the Knights' 15-0 finishing kick to seal off the Muralla side's sixth win and assure itself of a spot in the play-in tournament.

Yu finished the game with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from distance, to go with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals as he carried Letran in the final 3:34 after seeing its 24-point lead dwindle down to just six, 68-62.

"Ewan ko lang kung medyo affected siya dahil sa mga bago sa first few games namin, pero last two games, mas focused siya sa games. Siguro may gusto siyang ipakita sa mga tao," said coach Bonnie Tan of Yu.

Brent Paraiso had his best outing as a Knight with his 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, to go with five boards and four dimes, Kurt Reyson chimed in a season-high 15 points, four dimes, and three rebounds, and Rhenz Abando got 14 points, six boards, and two blocks.

Jeo Ambohot chimed in nine points and four rebounds, while Mark Sangalang got things going on the defensive end with his six points, seven boards, and five blocks in the triumph.

EAC saw its two-game win streak snapped to drop down to a 3-4 card.

Nat Cosejo topped the Generals with 13 points and nine rebounds as he played against his former UST comrades Paraiso and Abando.

JP Maguliano also chimed in a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards, and Ralph Robin had 10 points and two rebounds in the loss.

The Scores:

LETRAN 83 -- Paraiso 15, Reyson 15, Abando 14, Yu 11, Ambohot 9, Mina 9, Sangalang 6, Caralipio 4, Fajarito 0, Olivario 0, Javillonar 0, Lantaya 0, Guarino 0, Tolentino 0, Ariar 0.

EAC 62 -- Cosejo 13, Maguliano 11, Robin 10, Liwag 8, Taywan 7, Bunyi 5, Luciano 4, Gurtiza 4, Cadua 0, Fuentes 0, An. Doria 0, Ad. Doria 0, Cosa 0, Umpad 0.

Quarters: 23-12, 44-25, 63-44, 83-62.

