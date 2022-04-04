Former Gilas Youth guard Joshua Cajucom moves to Saint Benilde

GILAS Pilipinas Youth guard Joshua Cajucom is heading to St. Benilde.

Benilde coach Charles Tiu confirmed the move of the 6-foot guard, saying it will be a big boost to the Blazers' campaign come the NCAA Season 98 later this year.

The 18-year-old playmaker was a star player for the Hope Christian High School and committed to play for the San Beda Red Cubs back in 2020.

Youth revolution

But with the high school competitions still to resume, he never had a chance to play for the Red Cubs.

Cajucom will be a big part of the youth revolution in St. Benilde as he pairs up with the Blazers' current producers in Will Gozum, AJ Benson, JC Cullar, and former La Salle Greenhills standouts Ladis Lepalam, Makoy Marcos, to name a few.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cajucom has been honing his skills with the Phenom Championship Classic team which has won titles in the Milcu youth competitions since last year.

Continue reading below ↓

He was part of the Gilas Youth pool for the Fiba Asia U-16 Championship two years ago until it was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.