Yu steadily making leap from gung-ho scorer to undisputed Letran leader

FRAN Yu knew all too well what he was doing when he thrusted himself in semi-professional teams during the pandemic.

Fran Yu as true Knights leader

Playing in the Filbasket and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the Manila-born guard truly wanted to expose himself to how the big boys do it, well aware that once Letran comes calling him back, he will indeed be looked at as the leader for the defending champions.

"Ang laking bagay ng mga nakasama ko sa ibang leagues na puro beterano tulad nila kuya Rudy Lingganay, Mac Cardona, Jerwin Gaco, Ronnie Matias, at Gabby Espinas. Sinasabihan nila ako na pagbalik ko sa NCAA, dapat mas mature na ako dahil ako na yung starting point guard," he said.

Taking those words to heart, however, may have affected Yu's progress this NCAA Season 97 as the Finals MVP hasn't really played up to form for the unbeaten Letran.

Intent to really live up to the hype, the 5-foot-10 guard has played subpar for the first five games of the season, netting only 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while also being one of the league's most error-prone players with his 3.8 turnovers.

Sometimes, though, all we need is a break and Yu certainly got his thanks to the Holy Week.

"Nag-reflect lang ako sa past games namin, sa mga mali na ginagawa sa court," he said. "Naga-average ako ng four turnovers na hindi naman dapat. Ako ang main point guard dito tapos nag-turnover ako ng ganoon? Hindi pwede eh. So pinanood ko lang yung past games namin para makita ko kung ano yung kailangan ko iimprove."

That deep self-reflection sure has done wonders for Yu who vowed to play better all the more with the playoffs nearing as he came through for Letran in its 83-62 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College last Wednesday.

He drained three three-pointers to spark the 15-0 finisher that preserved the Knights' unbeaten run through six games.

Yu ended up with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from distance, alongside five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in easily his best showing to date.

Take away the numbers, however, and that game showed Yu making that leap from a gung-ho scorer to Letran's undisputed leader as he now understands that with a team as loaded as the Knights, he no longer needs to shoulder the load by his lonesome.

"May scorers na kami dito kay [Rhenz] Abando at [Brent] Paraiso, tapos nag-step up pa yung mga bigs namin na sila Jeo [Ambohot] at Louie [Sangalang]," he said.

"Pinagkakatiwalaan nila ako bilang point guard na kaya namin mag-create para sa isa't isa. Kaya ang laking pasalamat ko lang talaga sa teammates ko at kay coach Bonnie [Tan] sa patuloy na pagtitiwala sa akin."

