Former San Beda star Calvin Oftana honored by NCAA for Gilas gold

THE NCAA on Sunday feted former San Beda Red Lions star Calvin Oftana and members of the coaching staff of the Gilas Pilipinas side that won the country's first Asian Games gold medal in 61 years in Hangzhou.

At halftime of the matchup between the Red Lions and Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Oftana received a plaque of recognition from the executive board at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday.

Before playing in the Gilas squad, the former NCAA MVP, who now plays for TNT Tropang Giga in the PBa, was part of the two-peat championship for San Beda from 2016-2018.

Oftana gave a message to the current NCAA players in his short speech, saying “mangarap lang kayo, wala namang hadlang sa lahat ng bagay.”

“Gaya ng situasyon ko sa San Beda, hindi naman ako yung star player pero ito ako ngayon nakaabot kung saan ako ngayon,” he said.

The NCAA also recognized Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach Richard del Rosario, who was once an assistant coach at the College of St. Benilde Blazers under the leadership of Caloy Garcia.

Del Rosario is now the assistant coach to Tim Cone in Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

Jong Uichico, who played for the De La Salle Green Archers squad when the school was still part of the NCAA, was also recognized for his role as Gilas assistant coach.

Manuel Raymund Castellano Jr. from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) received the plaque of recognition for the country’s basketball governing body.

