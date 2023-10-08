Escueta, Umali ejected as unbeaten Lyceum holds off San Beda

LYCEUM edged San Beda, 67-62, in a heated NCAA Season 99 game at the Filoil EcoOil Arena that saw Lions coach Yuri Escueta and Pirates center Shawn Umali being tossed out on separate occasions.

Escueta was ejected late in the second quarter after incurring his second technical foul while Umali was thrown out after committing an unsportsmanlike foul and a technical in the dying seconds.

The two face suspensions in their next game.

It was more painful for Umali, whose ejection could automatically disqualify him from the MVP race.

LPU remained on top with a pristine 6-0 mark while San Beda fell to 3-2.

LPU mentor Gilbert Malabanan was quick to take the blame for Umali’s late infraction.

“Being the coach, I’m taking the responsibility for Shawn’s conduct,” said Malabanan. “While we constantly remind them that our goal is to inspire, we can't control how the players feel."

Mclaude Guadana paced LPU with 12 points while Renz Villegas, John Barba and Enoch Valdez added 11, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

Jacob Cortez led all scorers with 23 points but he had two crucial free throw misses late that hastened the Lions’ downfall.

The scores:

LPU 67 - Guadana 12, Villegas 11, Barba 10, Valdez 10, Umali 9, Penafiel 5, Bravo 3, Montano 3, Omandac 2, Versoza 2, Cunanan 0, Moralejo 0, Aviles 0

San Beda 62 - Cortez 23, Puno 8, Cuntapay 8, Andrada 7, Jopia 5, Payosing 4, Alfaro 3, Gonzales 2, Visser 2, Gallego 0, Tagle 0

Quarterscores: 16-18; 38-37; 54-46; 67-62

