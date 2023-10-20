EAC pulls off squeaker to snap St. Benilde's three-game win streak

THE Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals (5-3) escaped with a 78-76 win against the College of St. Benilde Blazers (4-4) in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday.

The Generals went up by three points after a one-for-two free-throw trip courtesy of King Gurtiza in the game's dying seconds, 78-75.

Kyle Ochavo fouled Robi Nayve beyond the three-point line, sending him to the charity stripe to try and send the game to overtime, but only shot one-for-three, 78-76.

That allowed the Generals to get back in the win column, their fifth win in eight games, after losing to the Stags in their last game, while snapping the Blazers' three-game win streak that dropped them to 4-4.

JP Maguliano led the EAC Generals with a double-double 17 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists, Ralph Robin finished with 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Nayve scored 23 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while Miguel Corteza scored 15 points and six rebounds.

The Generals will face San Beda Red Lions on October 22 at 12:20 p.m. to end their first round, while a finals rematch between the Collegio de San Juan de Letran Knights and the Blazers will be the first-round closing game at 2:40 p.m.

THE SCORES:

First Game:

EAC 78- Maguliano 17, Robin 16, Cosejo 12, Gurtiza 10, Ochavo 9, Tolentino 4, Ednilag 4, Angeles 3, Bacud 2, Quinal 1, Loristo 0, Cosa 0, Umpad 0, Luciano 0

CSB 76- Nayve 23, Corteza 15, Gozum 14, Sangco 8, Arciaga 6, Carlos 3, Oczon 3, Marasigan 2, Cajucom 1, Marcos 1, Turco 0, Jalalon 0, Jarque 0

Quarterscores: 19-18; 35-39; 53-57; 78-76

