Maguliano, Robin on target as EAC breaks away from Perpetual Help

Games Friday:

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m.- CSB vs JRU

4 p.m.- Mapua vs San Beda

EMILIO Aguinaldo College threw its hat into the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball championship ring after it brought down University of Perpetual Help, 75-67, Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

EAC vs Perpetual Help recap NCAA Season 99 men's basketball

Out for on an ambitious pursuit of glory after finishing 10th and dead last a season ago, the Generals were on track on this one as they had all the answers against the Altas in claiming the win.

JP Maguliano led by example as the team’s new captain and muscled his way to a season-high 24 points that he spiked with nine rebounds, two assists and the same number of blocks.

And he has his share of three-pointers too after draining three of four attempts.

“Bago pa lang kami umalis ng EAC, sinabi na ni coach na hindi tayo nag ensayo ng eight months para lang matalo, dun kami kumuha ng mindset to win,” said Maguliano referring to their new mentor Jerson Cabiltes, who took over from Oliver Bunyi.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It was also Maguliano who came through late when he sparked a 12-0 blitz with a thundering triple that shattered a 57-all deadlock midway in the final canto and, eventually, the hearts of the Altas.

While Maguliano was EAC’s Batman, he has a Robin in aptly named Ralph Robin, who had nine points in that devastating onslaught that sealed the deal.

The latter wound up with 12 points and Cabiltes’ admiration.

“Last year na rin niya,” said Cabiltes of Robin. “Medyo crucial three-point shots niya that gave us a good lead.”

The Generals also blanked the Altas from beyond the arc in 28 attempts.

It didn’t help UPHSD that it played minus its best scorer and leader Jielo Razon, who served the one-game suspension he incurred from an unsportsmanlike behavior from their final game a year back.

Next stop for EAC is three-peat champion Letran, which is set Sunday in a game where the former hopes to sustain its giant-slaying ways.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

First Game

EAC 75- Maguliano 24, Robin 12, Cosejo 10, Ochavo 8, Gurtiza 5, Umpad 4, Dominguez 3, Cosa 3, Quinal 3, Bacud 2, Luciano 1, Balowa 0, Tolentino 0, Angeles 0, Ednilag 0

UPHSD 67- Ferreras 16, Nitura 11, Pagaran 8, Omega 7, Roque 6, Abis 6, Boral 5, Orgo 4, Cuevas 2, Gelsano 2, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Sevilla 0, Movida 0, Ramirez 0

Quarterscores: 21-16; 43-30; 57-53; 75-67

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph