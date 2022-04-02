Generals arrest losing streak after thrilling win over Pirates

EMILIO Aguinaldo College turned back a spirited Lyceum rally to finally break into the win column of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Season 97.

The Generals heaved a sigh of relief as Mclaude Guadana missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer to escape past the Lyceum Pirates, 70-69, at the La Salle Greenhills gym on Saturday.

It was the first win after two straight losses for EAC which got 14 points and eight assists from Marwin Taywan and a double-double from JP Maguliano with 13 and 11 rebounds.

The Generals took a 66-55 lead late in the fourth courtesy of two three pointers by Taywan and Art Cosa.

But the Pirates just wouldn’t go down without a fight as Enoch Valdez drilled six points in a 14-4 Lyceum run to threaten at 70-69.

Lyceum even had the chance to snatch the win away, only for Guadana to miss a jumper for the game-winner.

The Generals pulled off the win despite guard King Gurtiza hurting his foot in the third period.

The Pirates remain winless after going down to their third straight losses.

The scores:

Emilio Aguinaldo (70) - Taywan 14, Maguliano 13, Cosa 10, Liwag 8, Robin 6, Quinal 5, Gurtiza 5, Luciano 4, Dorian Ad 2, Cadua 2, Umpad 1, Dorian An 0, Fuentes 0, Bunyi 0.

Lyceum (69) - Bravo 12, Navarro 9, Cunanan 9, Valdez 9, Barba 9, Remulla 8, Larupay 7, Guadana 3, Gaviola 2, Umali 1, Guinto 0, Silvarez 0, Jabel 0.

Quarterscores: 22-9; 37-34; 52-52; 70-69.

