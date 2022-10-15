EAC suspends Ralph Robin, Kriss Gurtiza for rest of season after violation

EMILIO Aguinaldo College will head into the second round of the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament without two of its key cogs.

Generals coach Oliver Bunyi bared that lead guards Ralph Robin and Kriss Gurtiza have both been suspended for the rest of the season for violating team rules.

Ralph Robin, Kriss Gurtiza suspended

"They violated team rules na alam nila pag ginawa nila would mean a suspension for the rest of the season," he quipped in a short message to Spin.ph.

Robin and Gurtiza have missed the past two games for EAC as it ended the first round winless through nine games.

A lot were expected from the two all the more with the San Marcelino school serving as hosts this season.

Robin averaged 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 24 minutes through seven games, while Gurtiza has struggled in this campaign and posted 4.5 points, 2.0 boards, and 1.5 dimes in 19 minutes across six games.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Joshua Tolentino and Art Cosa were also penalized for their own violations but have since been reinstated to the team.

It's a tough blow for the Generals backcourt with young guns Adam and Andrey Doria, as well as Brianne Angeles all tasked to pick up the slack and fill the shoes left by Robin and Gurtiza.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.