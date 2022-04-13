Ralph Robin fires 15 in fourth as EAC pulls rug under San Sebastian

RALPH Robin waxed hot in the fourth period, draining four treys in Emilio Aguinaldo's 63-60 come-from-behind win over San Sebastian Wednesday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

His hot hands allowed the Generals rally from a 49-41 deficit heading into the fourth quarter before Robin's back-to-back triples and a pair of charities pushed the San Marcelino side to a 63-58 lead in the final 44.6 seconds.

Michael Are kept the Golden Stags in the thick of things with a basket in the ensuing possession, before forcing Robin commit a crucial turnover with 17.2 seconds left.

But Are and Arjan dela Cruz could not find the bottom of the net for San Sebastian as EAC pulled off the heist.

Robin poured 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, as he shot 7-of-10 from beyond the arc, to go with three assists, two rebounds, and one steal.

JP Maguliano contributed 14 points and seven boards, as Nat Cosejo got a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Generals nailed back-to-back victories to rise to an even 3-3 record.

"I think that's a sign of maturity already. Dati, madali kaming magpanic, but this time, their basketball sense is growing at nagma-mature na yung mga bata," said coach Oliver Bunyi.

Ken Villapando paced San Sebastian with 16 points and five rebounds, while Ichie Altamirano had nine points, five boards, and two steals before exiting early in the fourth quarter due to a sprained right ankle.

The Golden Stags' roller-coaster season continues as they fell to a 2-4 card.

The Scores:

EAC 63 -- Robin 27, Maguliano 14, Cosejo 10, Liwag 8, Cadia 2, An. Doria 2, Taywan 0, Luciano 0, Ad. Doria 0, Bunyi 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 60 -- Villapando 16, Altamirano 9, Calma 7, Felebrico 6, Cosari 5, Are 5, Sumoda 4, Calahat 4, Desoyo 2, Abarquez 2, Dela Cruz 0, Loristo 0, Una 0, Shanoda 0.

Quarters: 11-22, 29-30, 41-49, 63-60.

