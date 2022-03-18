NCAA Preview: Scrappy EAC sets modest goals to move out of bottom

(Editor's note: This is the ninth of a series of team previews for the NCAA Season 97.)

NCAA Preview: EAC

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE? 4-14, 9th in the eliminations

WHO'S GONE? Jethro Mendoza

WHO'S BACK? JP Maguliano, Marwin Taywan, JC Luciano

WHO'S NEW? Nat Cosejo, Bryan Liwag, Rodney Fuentes

HAVING low expectations heading into NCAA Season 97, Emilio Aguinaldo College's main goal is just to improve on the finish it had last season and hopefully get out of the cellar.

It's a modest goal to have, one that Generals coach Oliver Bunyi is optimistic his side can accomplish even though he heads to this tournament with an almost entirely clean slate.

"Technically parang bago itong team na ito eh. We're starting over agan with the younger guys, but based on what I've seen, maganda itong binubuo naming foundation," he said.

Bunyi understands that parading this untested core will be a great challenge in his hopes to compete, but one he's ready to take and charge to experience as EAC expects a lot of growing pains this year.

What he's adamant on, though, is the leadership responsibility he placed on the shoulders of JP Maguliano and Marwin Taywan to take the lead as the veterans of this youthful Generals group.

Gaining enough seasoning from their forays in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the two aren't just required but rather expected to be the driving forces for EAC to make life hard for their foes.

"They're the most senior players and our most experienced, so they have the vital roles and kung ano man ang kulang sa team, sila dapat ang magpupuno doon," he said.

They won't be alone, though, with transferees Nat Cosejo from University of Santo Tomas and Bryan Liwag from St. Patrick School, and returnees Rodney Fuentes and Ralph Robin among those counted on to contribute to the Generals' cause.

More than anything, Bunyi is just keeping his fingers crossed that this EAC squad finds a way to mesh together and be like the scrappy crews of seasons' past.

"Primarily, we have to play as a solid team. Medyo tumangkad kami ng konti, so I hope the little gains we had could mean good things for us din this season," he said.

