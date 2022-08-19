Ralph Robin eager to lead EAC to breakthrough semis on hosting year

IF Emilio Aguinaldo College came close to making it to the NCAA Season 97 Final Four with so little preparation. Imagine what a full-blast training camp could do for the Generals?

Ralph Robin believes that the semifinals is just within arms reach for the Paco-based school with the way the team has performed in the buildup heading into NCAA Season 98.

Ralph Robin eyes EAC semis stint

"Ang team goal namin is makapasok sa Final Four kasi alam natin na malaki ang expectations sa amin ng school," said the 5-foot-10 guard from Leyte.

EAC came a win away from advancing to the play-in tournament but bowed to Perpetual in a virtual knockout game to end the eliminations with a 3-6 win-loss card.

"Last season kasi parang kulang yung preparation namin. Kumbaga binigyan lang kami ng two months kasi dahil nga galing tayo sa pandemic, so medyo nahirapan din kami makahabol at yung iba sa amin, out of shape din," he lamented.

Continue reading below ↓

"Itong season na ito, nabigyan na kami ng mahabang preparation and yun yung tine-take advantage namin. Nag-double time kami sa training namin para pagdating ng next season, mas maganda pa ang maipakita namin."

The Generals have so far made strides in the offseason with the ascension of Allen Liwag as a dependable big down low as evidenced by his standout performance in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Watch Now

Robin, who was the team's top scorer with 14.1 points and has established himself as one of the best gunners in the NCAA with his 44-percent clip from deep, also remains a constant for coach Oliver Bunyi all the more with the 24-year-old now being counted on as one of the leaders.

"Isa na ako sa mga veterans dito so kasama nina JP Maguliano at JC Luciano, kami yung tutulong sa team para i-guide din yung mga bago sa amin para pagdating ng game namin sa season, maganda na yung maipakita namin," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

EAC hosting the NCAA for the first time also adds motivation for the Generals, one that Robin is hopeful to reward with a breakthrough semifinals appearance this year.

"Kami ang host so gusto namin magpakita para sa EAC community. Dapat doble yung effort namin at ipakita namin ang best namin para pagdating ng next season makuha namin at ma-achieve namin yung expectations ng mga tao sa amin," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.