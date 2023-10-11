EAC Generals deal Lyceum Pirates first loss of NCAA season

THE Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals handed the Lyceum Pirates their first loss of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball season with a thrilling 83-76 overtime victory on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

King Gurtiza hit the clutch basket that set the stage for overtime, where he hit another big three-pointer to go with another trey by Nat Consejo that had the Generals on their way to a third win in five games.

Ralph Robin and JP Maguilano added a basket and a free throw to drive the final nail in the coffin for the Pirates, who had won their first seven games of the season.

Gurtiza led the Generals with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Consejo backed him up with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

John Bravo's 18 points and 9 rebounds as well as Mclaude Guadana's 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists went for naught for the Pirates.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The scores:

First Game

EAC 83 - Gurtiza 18, Cosejo 14, Robin 13, Quinal 11, Maguliano 8, Luciano 6, Cosa 5, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 2, Umpad 2, Angeles 0, Balowa 0

Lyceum 76 - Bravo 18, Guadana 13, Valdez 12, Barba 11, Cunanan 10, Aviles 4, Verzosa 3, Montano 2, Penafiel 2, Omandac 1, Villegas 0

Quarterscores: 18-17; 37-33; 62-53; 74-74 (OT); 83-76

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph