EAC Generals clutch, Allan Caidic puts on show as Heroes win All-Stars

NAT Cosejo and Allen Liwag made big buckets late as they helped Team Heroes outlast Team Saints, 98-95, in the GMA-NCAA All-Star Basketball Game Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

2022 NCAA All-Star Game recap

With hosts Emilio Aguinaldo College yet to taste a victory in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament, the Generals conspired in pushing their side to the win.

Cosejo completed a three-point play to break a 93-all deadlock in the last 1:05, but Will Gozum scored down low in the last 50.7 seconds to make it a 96-95 affair.

PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Jielo Razon still had a shot to take the lead but missed his three that led to Liwag canning a technical freebie and a Renzo Navarro split from the line, with Cade Flores securing the offensive board to seal the game shut.

Cosejo poured 16 points and seven rebounds to claim the MVP honors for Team Heroes made up of standouts from EAC, Lyceum, Arellano, Jose Rizal University, and Mapua.

Legend Allan Caidic reinforced the crew with his 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting from deep, on top of six assists and two boards.

Warren Bonifacio notched a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, as Celebrity MVP Raheel Bhyria scored 12 in the win.

James Kwekuteye led Team Saints, made up of studs from St. Benilde, San Beda, Letran, Perpetual, and San Sebastian, with 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

PBA great Willie Miller added 12, and Louie Sangalang and chef Jose Sarasola both got 10 in the defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

TEAM HEROES 98 -- Cosejo 16, Caidic 14, Bonifacio 14, Bhyria 12, Nocum 11, Liwag 10, Flores 6, Navarro 5, Doromal 4, Larupay 4, Codinera 2, Magno 0, Villasis 0, De Santos 0.

TEAM SAINTS 95 -- Kwekuteye 15, Miller 12, Sangalang 10, Sarasola 10, Gozum 8, Gonzales 8, Altamirano 7, Bahio 6, Aquino 6, Abis 4, Viray 4, Yu 3, Cullar 2, Razon 0, Sumoda 0, Clemente 0.

Quarters: 35-24, 52-52, 72-80, 98-95.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.