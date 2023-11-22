EAC Generals cap first .500 season in a decade with upset of Benilde

By Angelo Jacinto

EMILIO Aguinaldo College closed out its most successful collegiate run in a decade in style, ambushing College of St. Benilde, 77-69, on Wednesday inside the Filoil Eco Oil Center in San Juan City.

The fiery Generals locked in on defense and rained down the threes to open the fourth quarter, as they embarked on 16-2 to run led by King Gurtiza and Nat Cosejo.

EAC step on the gas

Three consecutive three pointers from Cosejo and Gurtiza capped that rally as the Generals turned a precarious 52-49 lead to a commanding 68-51 lead with 4:48 remaining in the game.

That run pretty much broke the Blazers’ back as the Generals ended the NCAA Season 99 campaign with a 9-9 record, the first time they got to within .500 since the Gerry Esplana coached team back in 2013.

On the other hand, the loss was a serious blow to the Blazers’ Final Four hopes as they dropped to 11-7. A win by Jose Rizal University later will force them to playoff for the final semis slot.

“I was very upset last game, we didn’t show up and play hard in the first half of our last game. I just reminded the boys that we want to end this season with a win, and bring it to the next season,” said EAC coach Jerson Cabiltes.

“So we needed to get this win, although it’s no bearing, I just told them to play their hearts out and enjoy."

Cosejo put a fitting end to his collegiate career as he scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half to lead the Generals’ comeback, which went along with 10 rebounds and three assists.

JP Maguliano, another graduating player, filled the statsheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while Gurtiza scored all of his nine points in the comeback.

Corteza paced the Blazers with 19 points while Mark Sangco added 12 and nine boards for the Blazers.

The scores

EAC 77 - Cosejo 26, Maguliano 12, Gurtiza 9, Angeles 9, Robin 6, Luciano 5, Umpad 3, Cosa 2, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 0, quinal 0, Doria 0

CSB 69 - Corteza 19, Sangco 12, Nayve 10, Gozum 10, Cajucom 8, Carlos 4, Oczon 2, Maros 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 0, Mara 0, Jarque 0, Morales 0

Quarters: 21-16, 28-33, 52-49, 77-69

