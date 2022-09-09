Letran embraces underdog status after Abando, Ambohot departures

OVERWHELMING favorites no more, Letran is facing a tough road to its dreams of accomplishing a three-peat.

"It's a big challenge para sa mga players lalo na sa mga naiwan," said coach Bonnie Tan.

The Knights aren't only reeling from the graduations of Jeo Ambohot and Allen Mina, but also the shock departure of MVP Rhenz Abando to Korea.

It puts more pressure on the veterans like Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso as they will be counted on to lead Letran on and off the court.

Tan relieved to see 'favorite' tag out of Letran

Surprising as it seems, though, Tan actually likes being at this position of no longer being the odds-on bets to claim the throne.

After all, the soft-spoken mentor doesn't want his Muralla ballers to fall into the traps of complacency and maintain that hunger even though the Knights are coming in as the defending champions.

"Nakita naman sa preseason na talagang pantay-pantay yung teams ngayon. Walang team na pwedeng mag-dominate," he said.

Being in this vulnerable position forces Letran to strive harder -- one that Tan is imposing to his wards as it aims to preserve its position at the top of the food chain.

"Mahirap talaga, pero kailangan paghirapan. Sana lang magawa namin yung nagawa namin from the past two seasons at swertehin ulit sa dulo," he said.

