CSB denies entertaining applications for TY Tang replacement

ST. Benilde reiterated on Friday that TY Tang remains the head coach of the Blazers.

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman and Benilde representative Dax Castellano made the clarification on Friday as the country's oldest collegiate league prepares to resume practices.

"Until now, si TY Tang pa rin. He's just on leave," he said.

Tang left the country in September for Canada in the hope of "building a base" for his family there while the country is still under a cloud of uncertainty over by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Castellano confirmed that agreement with Tang was the same with the deal the school made with all of the athletic coaches that are currently furloughed.

Once the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) give NCAA teams the green light to resume training, all coaches, Tang included, will be called back, he added.

"Pag bumalik na tayo, he'll also be called back," he said.

Castellano also quashed rumors the school is entertaining applications for the post, insisting that the only thing Tang and the school, led by athletic director Stephen Fernandez, discussed was his plan to go to Canada and his eventual return once things normalize.

"We never got there. It was a leave of absence and once the practices return, we're also looking forward to him coming back," he said.

