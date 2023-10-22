CSB Blazers boost Final Four hopes with vengeful win over Letran

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (5-4) scored a vengeful 68-55 win over Letran Knights (1-8) on Sunday in their rematch in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Migz Oczon hit three long bombs from beyond the arc in the second half to spark the breakaway for the Blazers, who enhanced their bid to for a return to the Final Four by moving half a game above .500 at 5-4 (win-loss).

Gozum basket caps romp

A jumper by NCAA Season 98 MVP Will Gozum capped a barrage that condemned the Knights to their eighth loss in nine games in a woeful title defense.

Oczon led the Benilde with 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists while Miguel Corteza added 12 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Vince Cuajao scored 11 points to go with one assist for the defending champions, while Ariar finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

The scores:

CSB 68 - Oczon 15, Corteza 12, Nave 12, Carlos 8, Gozum 7, Sangco 5, Turco 4, Cajucom 3, Mara 2, Marasigan 1, Arciaga 0, Morales 0, Marcos 0, Jalalon 0

Letran 55 - Cuajao 11, Ariar 9, Santos 9, Reyson 7, Javillonar 5, Monje 4, Fajardo 3, Guarino 3, Nunag 2, Go 2, Bojorcelo 0, Bautista 0

Quarterscores: 18-11; 35-26; 60-40; 68-55

