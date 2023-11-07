CSB Blazers survive late JRU charge on Gozum's game-saving block

COLLEGE of St. Benilde turned back Jose Rizal University behind a game-saving block by Will Gozum, 84-81, to bolster its Final Four hopes on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Gozum scored a career-high 27 points to go with five rebounds, and one assist, capping his game-long heroics with a block on a three-point attempt by Marwin Dionisio that foiled JRU's bid to send the game to extra time.

Miguel Corteza added 18 points and five rebounds for Benilde, which won its fifth straight game to improve to 9-4 win-loss. JRU fell to 8-6.

The Heavy Bombers lost coach Louie Gonzales after he was slapped two technical fouls resulting in his ejection at the three-minute mark of the second quarter for resentment to a non-call and use of profane language.

Joshua Guiab finished with a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds - both career-highs - together with three assists, while JL Delos Santos added 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists for JRU.

The scores:

CSB 84 - Gozum 27, Corteza 18, Oczon 14, Nayve 9, Marcos 6, Sangco 4, Arciaga 4, Carlos 2, Cajucom 0, Turco 0, Mara 0

JRU 81 - Guiab 23, Delos Santos 14, Miranda 12, Dionisio 11, De Leon 7, Dela Rosa 5, Pabico 4, Argente 3, Medina 2, Sarmiento 0, Sy 0, Ramos 0

Quarterscores: 27-12; 48-34; 62-59; 84-81

