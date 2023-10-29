CSB Blazers stay on track for Final Four after turning back Altas

COLLEGE of St. Benilde beat Perpetual, 77-73, on Sunday in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Mark Sangco went one-for-two from the charity stripe to secure the Blazers' seventh win in eleven games after a putback b Cyrus Nitura got Perpetual within 76-73 with 2.3 seconds remaining.

Ray Carlos led St. Benilde with a career-high 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Miguel Oczon finished with 18 points and one assist.

Artes Roque finished with a double-double record 27 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists for the 4-7 Altas.

Jelo Razon added 14 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

The scores:

Benilde 77 - Carlos 19, Oczon 18, Gozum 15, Corteza 7, Cajucom 6, Sangco 4, Turco 4, Marcos 2, Mara 2, Marasigan 0

Perpetual 73 - Roque 27, Razon 14, Pagaran 11, Nitura 9, Abis 5, Omega 4, Barcuma 2, Ferreras 1, Gelsano 0, Boral 0, Orgo 0, Nunez 0, Sevilla 0

Quarterscores: 20-14; 36-26; 45-43; 77-73

