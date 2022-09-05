Coaches say NCAA teams evenly matched as Letran goes for three-peat

THREE-peat-chasing Letran remains as the favorites for the NCAA crown, but the gap has narrowed down.

Knights coach Bonnie Tan acknowledged the levelled playing field as the Muralla crew heads to the season reeling from the departures of key guys Jeo Ambohot and MVP Rhenz Abando.

"I agree na lahat ng teams lumakas at lumaki. Lahat talaga dito contenders," he said.

And the field shares the same sentiments.

"Every team is evenly matched," said St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu.

Arellano mentor Cholo Martin added: "It's anybody's ballgame. Walang outstanding. Even steven ang mga lineup namin kaya walang favorites unlike noong Season 97 na alam mo na Letran agad."

"Sa tingin namin sa haba ng preparations, even lahat ng teams kaya magiging competitive ang lahat," said San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya.

Jose Rizal University mentor Louie Gonzalez echoed those and said, "We all had enough time for all teams to prepare, kaya ine-expect talaga natin na mataas yung competition."

"Lahat ng team, may chance mag-prepare ng mahaba compared sa last season, kaya lahat naman ng teams nakapag-train ng maayos," said Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan.

Still, among the standouts which coaches note could make noise in the offseason include runner-up Mapua, Final Four protagonists San Beda and Perpetual, and San Sebastian.

Mapua coach Randy Alcantara, though, tagged Emilio Aguinaldo College and Lyceum as among the dark horses for this year. "Pagdating ng NCAA, magugulat tayong lahat," he said.

