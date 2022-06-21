Clint Escamis returning to Mapua after a season at UE: source

CLINT Escamis is returning home to Mapua.

SPIN.ph sources confirmed the former NCAA Juniors MVP is heading back to Intramuros after a season with University of the East in the UAAP.

The 5-foot-11 guard had a solid first year with the Red Warriors, averaging 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and a league-best 2.1 steals at 26 minutes per game.

Winless campaign

His standout showing, however, was dampened by the Red Warriors' winless campaign in UAAP Season 84.

Escamis' star shone in the high school level where he helped the Malayan Red Robins rise to prominence in NCAA Season 94 in 2018.

He committed to UE, then still under coach Lawrence Chongson, but saw what would be his first seasons lost due to a knee injury, waiting three more years before finally suiting up for the red-and-white.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

His mother Carmelita, however, argued that there's still a standing commitment between their family and UE with the playmaker expected to stay in Recto for the duration of his collegiate career.

Continue reading below ↓

The same sources, however, said these documents really weren't notarized and are not binding in nature, regarding to those as mere agreements.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Once Escamis' move becomes official, he will have to sit out one season before being cleared to play for NCAA Season 98 next year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.