Clint Escamis happy to be back home at Mapua after a year with UE

CLINT Escamis is no stranger to being a hero for Mapua.

A winner in his high school days with the Red Robins, he tried to do just that on Sunday for the Cardinals, taking over down the stretch as he gave the Intramuros crew the 76-75 lead over St. Benilde with 49.0 seconds to play.

See New coach Yuri Escueta wants Red Lions to shoot more threes

After Robi Nayve put the Blazers ahead by one with 10.7 ticks left, Escamis took the last shot for Mapua but his jumper rimmed out as time expired.

Despite the Cardinals tasting the 77-76 defeat in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, it just spoke volumes on the trust that the team and coach Randy Alcantara had on the 5-foot-11 playmaker.

"Sa last two minutes, papasok o hindi, may confidence sila sa akin," Escamis said. "Designed para sa akin yung play. May options naman at pinasa ko kay Joaqui [Garcia] tapos bumalik sa akin. Sabi naman ni coach Randy, ok lang na hindi pumasok sa Filoil basta papasok sa NCAA. Yun naman ang importante."

Continue reading below ↓

Escamis, returning to Intramuros after playing one season with University of the East, finished with five points on 1-of-10 shooting, to go with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 23 minutes off the bench, and although he shot paltry in his seniors debut for the Cardinals, still enjoys tremendous confidence from his team.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Buong game sobrang alat ko actually. Pero sabi ni coach Randy na ok lang yan. Every time ilalabas niya ako sa court, sinasabihan niya ako na pk lang yan at papasok din yan. Nandoon pa rin yung kumpyansa na binibigay sa akin ni coach kahit sobrang alat ko," he said.

And it all starts with Alcantara who welcomed Escamis back with open arms and held no ill will even when he chose to initially head to Recto for college.

"Thankful ako kay coach Randy dahil sobrang father figure talaga niya sa akin," said the 21-year-old. "Kahit umalis na ako at bumalik ako, tinanggap pa rin niya ako kaya sobrang thankful talaga ko sa kanya."

Continue reading below ↓

Escamis is choosing to leave everything in the past now and focus on the present as he has high hopes in this comeback in Mapua.

"It's so good to be back talaga. It feels like home," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.