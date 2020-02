Fajarito feels he's a better player - and person - as he rejoins Letran

CHRISTIAN Fajarito admitted there's a part of him that rued missing out on Letran's championship run in the past NCAA Season 95.

"May hinayang din ako na sana nandoon ako last year, na sana nag-champion kami na magkakasama," said the 6-foot-6 center, who was forced to skip last season's campaign owing to "personal matters."

Still, Fajarito said he will never regret putting family above everything else.

"Hindi ko pwede panghinayangan na pipili ako kung championship o pamilya ko. Medyo mahirap talaga pero kailangan," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

By dealing with those matters last year, Fajarito said he could've been more of a liability than an asset to Letran's championship run last year.

"Yung nangyari sa akin nung time na yun, hindi ko kaya ibigay sa kanila yung lahat ko. Kung nasa lineup ako nun, madadala nila yun kasi parang kapatid na nila ako. Madadala nila yung pinagdadaanan ko," he said.

"Kaya sabi ko pagbalik ko, ibabalik ko yung dapat ko ibigay sa kanila next season."

A year later, he's back in the lineup for the Knights and ready to make up for lost time as he rejoins the team in its preseason buildup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 24-year-old said the feeling was indescribable as he was welcomed back by the team with open arms.

"Sobrang sarap. Nakaka-excite. Bumalik yung dugong Letran at ang sarap sa pakiramdam," he said.

Fajarito also feels that he didn't just improve as a player, but also became a better person as he spent the past year in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Continue reading below ↓

"Madami akong natutunan. Katulad two years ago, naninibago pa ako," he said. "Ngayon, mas lumawak yung pag-iisip ko sa basketball.

"Yung mga kalaban ko sa MPBL, talagang malalaki. Marami akong na-adopt sa mga nakalaban ko doon at marami akong natutunan sa basketball in general. Ngayon, pwede ko ito maitulong sa team."