Chris Tiu says bro Charles, Benilde could've made semis if not for play-in

CHRIS Tiu sees a promising future for brother Charles Tiu and his St. Benilde Blazers team despite falling short in their Final Four bid in the NCAA Season 97.

Chris Tiu on brother Charles

The retired PBA player said he admires the work Charles has done with the Blazers considering he took over the coaching chores just five months ago and didn’t have enough time to form a cohesive unit.

And yet, they finished at fourth spot with a 5-4 record at the end of the eliminations, and had two shots at earning a spot in the Final Four through the play-in format.

“It was one of their best finishes considering they have a very young team,” said the former Rain or Shine playmaker.

“So I considered it a success in a way, and a bright future ahead as well.”

The elder Tiu supported his brother by personally watching the Blazers in action during the play-in at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Unfortunately, the Blazers lost in both games, including the 63-57 defeat at the hands of the Perpetual Help Altas on Wednesday that officially ended their season.

“Yung two games na pinanood ko parehong talo. Itong San Beda at Perpetual ang kalaban,” said a smiling Tiu while waiting for his brother to come out from a gloomy St. Benilde dugout.

But despite failing to end for now the 20-year Final Four drought of the school, Chris respects how Charles was able to turn things around for the Blazers, who actually had a fast start to their campaign that made them favorites to make the semifinals.

“It’s good to see him leading the ship. Actually they overachieved. I know in the standings they finished fourth at the end of the eliminations. But because of this (play-in) format of the NCAA, they could have advanced outright sa Final Four with their standings,” said the 36-year-old Tiu, who is also a television personality.

Given the Blazers played this season, Chris sees the team becoming even more competitive by next year.

“Kaunting hasa pa, kaunting exposure, and maybe few recruits pa, and they will be a consistent top contender in the NCAA in years to come,” he said.

