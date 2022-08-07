Charles Tiu wants Will Gozum to grab more rebounds for St. Benilde

A DOUBLE-double machine in NCAA Season 97, Will Gozum is nowhere near his 11.0 boards in the preseason and St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu is not pleased.

The 6-foot-7 Gozum has only grabbed an average of 4.0 rebounds in its five games for the Blazers in the tuneup tournament.

"Will will be our main guy, but he's still not getting enough rebounds. Kulang pa," said Tiu after the Blazers' 72-63 win over University of the East on Sunday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

His seven rebounds in this Blazers win over the Red Warriors is actually the most in this tilt, prompting Tiu to continue challenging Gozum.

"I'm still hard on him everyday cause I know his potential," he said. "He has to be the best player in the team, at least in my eyes. I'm always going to be on his ears and he's not gonna like it but we'll go as far as he'll take us."

Asked if there's a specific target that Tiu wants Gozum's rebound haul to be, the mentor simply said: "More than what he's getting, for sure."

But Gozum has heard those pleas loud and clear and said that he's trying his best to match the expectations of his coach.

"Nilu-look ko yun as motivation," he admitted, while keeping his eyes on the bigger prize. "Last season, double-double ako lagi so hopefully this season magawa ko ulit yun at makapag-Final Four na kami this season."

