Tiu on Amores incident: 'We don't ever teach anybody to hurt or punch anybody'

ST. Benilde coach Charles Tiu believes that the ugly incident involving Jose Rizal University forward John Amores could have been avoided given that the game's result was already beyond doubt.

Charles Tiu on John Amores

"It's an unfortunate situation that easily could have been avoided. The game was over, we're up by 20, there's no way they were gonna win. That's what it is," he said, with CSB already up, 71-51 before Amores ran amok.

Tiu is just shaking his head in disbelief in the aftermath of Amores' rampage which saw him charge at the Blazers bench and floor two of his players in Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis with 3:22 left in the game.

The outspoken mentor, though, said that it's clear as day that his players had nothing to do with the altercation.

"We're in our bench enjoying our lead and they came to our bench. What did you expect our guys to do? You can't stop the guy. Some guys tried to stop it and they got punched. It's tough," he lamented.

It doesn't help that it was Amores, a player who has had a history of violence before.

"Obviously the person involved has been in the same situation before, that he punched a UP player in the preseason and broke his face, right?," said Tiu, referring to the preseason incident where the Heavy Bomber winger punched UP's Mark Gil Belmonte.

"It happens sometimes in basketball, it's physical. But I don't think there's any need to charge across the bench if he was being heckled by somebody. When we play basketball, we get screamed at by fans all game long, a lot of schools are hearing worse things, but you just have to be above it and play, at least for us."

What Tiu can take positively from this, though, is how his players exhibited restraint and refused to retaliate against Amores.

"It's an unfortunate situation but I can say I'm in a way proud that for the most part, our guys held it together and didn't fight back because to us, we're just trying to play basketball and our goal is to win a championship. We're not out there to start fights or hurt people," he said.

"I don't know their side but for our side, we just focus on basketball. We try to respect the game. We don't ever teach anybody to hurt or punch anybody. Us coaches, we teach our players to play the game the right way, to respect your opponents, and you won't see our guys do that. That's all I can speak for."

Tiu is just leaving the decision to the NCAA Management Committee which is expected to hand down its verdict on Wednesday.

"We don't condone any of these actions. We'll just wait for whatever the NCAA decides," he said, choosing to focus on St. Benilde's title drive as it hiked its record to 9-3.

"It's out of our control now and we have to stick together because we have some aspirations this season and hopefully we'll still be there."