Caralipio, Gamboa, Ynot and other players to watch this NCAA season

NEW season means new heroes will emerge for their respective schools in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

The likes of Will Gozum, Fran Yu, and James Kwekuteye are all expected to be front and center in this campaign, hugging the headlines as they all try to lead their squads to the Final Four and in the process be in the MVP conversation.

But the spotlight isn't limited to these trio, with coaches and fans alike expecting new gems to emerge and make names for themselves this season.

SPIN.ph gives you seven players who fans should watch out for.

King Caralipio (Letran)

We start with the defending champs, where Caralipio is primed for a breakout season in his fourth year at Muralla.

The 6-foot-2 winger from Tarlac has shown flashes of brilliance in the offseason largely thanks to his athleticism, allowing him to be a dangerous two-way option for Letran.

If he can sustain these contributions for the Knights, he'll certainly be a welcome boost in the quest for a third consecutive crown.

Arvin Gamboa (Mapua)

Flying under the radar in the past seasons, the 6-foot-4 forward looks ready to take a bigger role this year.

Gamboa has been solid for Mapua in the offseason, showcasing his improved perimeter game while also establishing himself as a reliable banger down low.

But that's really expected from the son of former PBA player Arnold Gamboa as he seeks to have his moment for the Cardinals this year.

Tony Ynot (San Beda)

Ynot may not be as well-known as his batchmates from the Red Cubs, but he has been a keeper in his short time with the Red Lions.

The 6-foot-1 swingman has found a way to step out of his peers' shadows and assert himself as a reliable defender for San Beda.

And if his preseason performance was any indication, the Misamis Occidental native is bound to get better heading into his sophomore season.

Migs Oczon (St. Benilde)

All eyes will be on Will Gozum for St. Benilde, which means the shooters must be ready to take that shot at any given moment.

Oczon will certainly be there as the 6-foot gunner is motivated to burn some nets for the Blazers in this campaign.

Called by coach Charles Tiu as "the most hardworking man" for his team, Oczon will be one of the main sources of offense for CSB as it aims to finally reach the Final Four this year.

Allen Liwag (EAC)

It's really amazing how big even a short national team callup can do to one's confidence.

Liwag is a living testament to that as he has emerged as an unexpected cornerstone for EAC in its hosting year.

Taking the torch from his seniors, the 6-foot-6 center from Cavite will be the main man for the Generals this year, and don't be surprised to see him in the running for individual honors at season's end.

Jesse Sumoda (San Sebastian)

Sumoda has certainly raised his game for San Sebastian heading to this season.

The burly 6-foot-6 center has sharpened his shooting to add more offense to his repertoire and help in stretching the floor for the hard-knocks Golden Stags.

Add that to his brute force down low, and his performance this year may just be the adrenaline shot that San Sebastian needs to get over the hump.

Mark Omega (Perpetual)

Omega is one of those no-nonsense players for the Altas who understands exactly what his role is.

He may be undersized at center, but the 6-foot-6 incoming sophomore from Cagayan has shown grit and hustle whenever he's on the court.

And it's really what's cooking in Perpetual, that great defense always trumps good offense.

