Calahat, Calma lift San Sebastian past Perpetual for first win

ROMMEL Calahat and JM Calma delivered the key baskets down the stretch to lift San Sebastian to its first win in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament, a 63-58 decision against Perpetual Help on Friday at La Salle Greenhills.

Calahat poured 17 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while JM Calma scored five of the Golden Stags' last nine points, including the go-ahead three with 2:34 left to make it a 57-55 affair, to wound up with 14 points, nine boards, and two blocks.

"Sa totoo lang, I always say that this team is a defensive-minded team. Yung pag-accept nila ng responsibility, bonus na lang sa akin yun," said coach Egay Macaraya, elated of the way Calahat at Calma stepped up.

Ichie Altamirano chimed in 12 points on 2-of-8 shooting from deep, as well as three boards to guide San Sebastian to its breakthrough win after losing its first assignment against Arellano.

Jielo Razon powered Perpetual with 22 points built on his 6-of-12 shooting from distance, to go with six rebounds and two assists but had little help from his supporting cast.

The Altas fell to their first loss in two games.

The Scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 63 -- Calahat 17, Calma 14, Altamirano 12, Villapando 6, Sumoda 5, Una 4, Desoyo 2, Abarquez 2, Are 1, Loristo 0, Re. Gabat 0, Felebrico 0, Cosari 0.

PERPETUAL 58 -- Razon 22, Aurin 7, Abis 7, Barcuma 6, Egan 4, Omega 4, Ferreras 4, Martel 2, Sevilla 2, Nunez 0, Cuevas 0, Pagaran 0.

Quarters: 6-8, 23-28, 44-47, 63-58.

