Stuck in FEU Team B, Cade Flores savors fresh start at Arellano

SADDLED on the Far Eastern University bench, Cade Flores is just happy to get a career reboot in Arellano.

Cade Flores on Arellano transfer

"I just wanted to have a fresh start, really," said the Fil-Aussie banger, who will have two playing years with the Chiefs.

But not only will Flores get the restart he has craved for, he'll do so trying to fill the enormous shoes left by Justin Arana in Legarda.

Through it all, though, he's just grateful for the second chance that Arellano has given him after being with the Tamaraws' Team B since 2018 as he finally gets the opportunity to stuff on the hardcourt after three long years.

"Just being able to play basketball again, training every day, seeing the boys, getting some shots up. Trying to jell with a new team is very exciting to me, so let’s see how that goes," the 6-foot-4 banger said.

Continue reading below ↓

Flores sure isn't wasting any time going to work for the Chiefs, proving his worth in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where he currently averages 14.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

On Wednesday, he continued to star for Arellano as he stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in its 86-78 defeat to St. Benilde.

Watch Now

And he sustained that the following day, putting up a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double in the Chiefs' game challenge against University of the Philippines, 88-82.

For Flores, though, it's all part of the process in the leadup to Arellano's campaign this NCAA Season 98.

"I want to be the rebounder, I want to be the hustle man, I want to be the leader. Right now, we’re starting off really slow, but this is a brand new team. So we’re just jelling right now," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And like what he learned from FEU, Flores only has high standards for his time in the Chiefs.

Continue reading below ↓

"I just want to do what I can to help this team win the championship," he said. "We’re coming for it. We want to get a chip and we’re working hard to get it."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.