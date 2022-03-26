Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NCAA-MENS

    Burning questions for all 10 teams in NCAA Season 97

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Basketball is back in the NCAA.

    TO say that the game has changed in the NCAA should be considered as a massive understatement.

    Two years have passed since everything was grounded to a halt by the global COVID-19 pandemic and things have definitely been shaken up to the core in the oldest collegiate league in the country.

    And as we prepare for the return of the games this NCAA Season 97 at La Salle Greenhills, Spin.ph is here to take you to the burning questions that all 10 means must face this year.

    Beefing up its roster with bluechip additions led by Rhenz Abando, can Letran live up to its favorite tag and win back-to-back NCAA crowns this season?

    Reeling from the departures of its key cogs, will San Beda be able to reclaim its lost glory with James Canlas now the main man?

    Changing coaches twice in the offseason, how would a young Lyceum team respond and contend this year?

    Losing its top guns to graduation, where will San Sebastian find its firepower to still be in the thick of race this season?

    Can the addition of Will Gozum change the tides for the hardluck St. Benilde and end its two-decade Final Four drought in its hosting year?

    Has Mapua gained enough experience to compete and return to its lost contender status?

    Can the youthful Perpetual side show enough spunk to earn the respect of their peers this year?

    Parading an intact roster, can Jose Rizal University indeed shock the field and be the dark horses this season?

    Can the gritty Emilio Aguinaldo College side score some surprises and once again score upsets against the league's heavyweights?

    Can Justin Arana will Arellano back to contention in possibly his final year in Legarda?

