Bryan Lacap shines as Mapua rallies late to beat EAC

BRYAN Lacap finished what Adrian Nocum started as Mapua pulled off a 73-67 come-from-behind win over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Sunday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

The 6-foot Lacap steered the Cardinals' 21-4 finishing kick as they rallied from a 60-51 deficit in the final seven minutes, capping that sequence off with a game-sealing assist to Warren Bonifacio in the last 37.2 seconds and a pair of freebies in the last 24.4 to make it a 72-64 affair.

Lacap poured all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, on top of six rebounds and two assists to make sure that Nocum's 20-point first half eruption won't go to waste.

Adrian Nocum scores 20 in the first half.

Arvin Gamboa added eight points, while Bonifacio just missed out on a double-double with his seven points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

"Importante talaga yung game na nakuha namin, signle round lang, para din ma-boost yung confidence ng players. Pero talagang hirap na hirap," said coach Randy Alcantara.

It was a tough loss for the Generals which had to weather the storm and held the lead for the majority of the second half behind Kriss Gurtiza's 21 points and four rebounds.

Allen Liwag also stepped up with 16 points and eight boards, and Marwin Taywan got 13 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the loss as EAC weathered the limited play of forward JP Maguliano, who dealt with a sprained ankle and knee issues, as well as the absence of Nat Cosejo (concussion protocols).

The Scores:

MAPUA 73 -- Nocum 20, Lacap 14, Gamboa 8, Bonifacio 7, Agustin 7, Pido 5, Hernandez 5, Sual 5, Asuncion 1, Garcia 1, Mercado 0, Soriano 0, Udal 0.

EAC 67 -- Gurtiza 21, Liwag 16, Taywan 13, Robin 9, Cadua 3, Fuentes 3, Umpad 2, Ad. Doria 0, Luciano 0, An. Doria 0, Cosa 0, Bunyi 0, Maguliano 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 32-32, 47-51, 73-67.

