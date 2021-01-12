Coach assures San Beda support as Calvin Oftana weighs PBA draft option

WHATEVER path Calvin Oftana decides to take in his future, San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez assured he and the Red Lions will support him all the way.

"Ako naman, kung ano man ang desisyon ni Calvin ay susuportahan ko," he said.

"He already sacrificed a year when he decided to stay in San Beda for another run to reclaim the title. But with the pandemic postponing the season last year and since we're not sure if there will be a season this school year 2020-21, I believe Calvin will have to weigh all of these things as he makes his decision."

Oftana is still undecided on whether to play out his fifth year at San Beda or declare for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

Those considerations are further highlighted after the Dumaguete native's standout performance for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama last November.

Whether or not he gets included in the planned Gilas round in the draft proper, many pundits believe the NCAA Season 95 MVP is a sure first-round selection if he decides to join the March 14 draft.

Fernandez admitted that he has yet to talk to Oftana regarding his future plans.

"Di pa kami nakakapag-usap nang masinsinan ni Calvin about his plans," he said. "It is not my right to tell Calvin what he should do because this is his life and his career, but I can only advise him on what are the ifs, buts, and whys."

Oftana certainly can pick up a thing or two from Fernandez, an 11-year PBA veteran in his own right who had stops at Sta. Lucia, Alaska, Pop Cola, and Purefoods.

It also helps that the two are together in the Gilas Pilipinas training bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, giving Oftana a broader insight on where he wants to take his career.

"At the end of the day, he's the one who will have to decide for his own because this is his life," said Fernandez. "But for now, Calvin is still a part of the Red Lions and he will still be a part of the lineup until he files his application and gets drafted in the PBA."