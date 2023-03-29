Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bismarck Lina transfers to San Beda after two years with UP

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    Bismarck Lina UP Maroons vs EAC Generals
    PHOTO: UCBL

    BISMARCK Lina is taking his talents from Diliman to Mendiola.

    Bismarck Lina makes move

    The 22-year-old University of the Philippines big man, who was part of UP's Season 84 title-winning squad, will jump ship to the 22-time NCAA men's seniors basketball champs San Beda Red Lions.

    Ahead of his move to San Beda, Lina expressed his gratitude to the UP community in a tweet on Wednesday.

    "To all my coaches, teammates, and managers, thank you. And to the UP community, forever grateful ako sa inyo for being my home for the past 2 years. I’ll never forget you all," said Lina.

    "Love you guys. Hanggang sa muli!

      The former UST Tiger Cub and Under-16 Batang Gilas Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in 2016 saw limited game time in Seasons 84 and 85 for UP, racking up a total of just six points and 25 rebounds in his Diliman career.

      Lina will sit out the upcoming season for the Red Lions to serve his residency year, before suiting up for San Beda in the NCAA's centennial season.

      PHOTO: UCBL

