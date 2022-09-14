Ato Barba stars as Lyceum stuns Mapua for first win

LYCEUM claimed a big fish in Mapua, scoring the 76-67 upset victory for its first win in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ato Barba led the balanced Pirates attack with his 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Mac Guadana shot three treys for his 13 points, three assists, three steals, and two boards.

Enoch Valdez garnered nine points and six rebounds, as Renzo Navarro registered eight points, three boards, three assists, and one steal.

"It's a very, very big win for us. Everybody knows Mapua is a strong team. Sabi ko lang sa players namin, we have to follow the system and play aggressively on offense and defense. Naging organized at disciplined sila and they're now sharing the ball," said coach Gilbert Malabanan.

LPU atoned for its 86-69 loss to St. Benilde on Sunday, this time locking Mapua down to just 29-percent shooting from the field.

The Pirates also made the most of their chances inside, scoring 34 in the paint despite being outrebounded, 56 to 40.

Mapua leaned on Paolo Hernandez' 16 points and nine rebounds as he shot 3-of-8 from distance

Warren Bonifacio had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds but shot 5 for 19 in a tough game following the Cardinals' 66-55 rout of San Beda on opening day.

The scores:

Lyceum 76 - Barba 16, Guadana 13, Valdez 9, Navarro 8, Bravo 7, Larupay 6, Penafiel 6, Montano 5, Umali 3, Cunanan 3, Vinoya 0, Aviles 0.

Mapua 67 - Hernandez 16, Bonifacio 12, Agustin 12, Lacap 7, A. Gamboa 7, Pido 4, Cuenco 3, Mercado 2, Garcia 2, Salenga 1, Parinas 1, Soriano 0.

Quarterscores: 15-19; 39-33; 59-49; 76-67.

