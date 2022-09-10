Menina clutch as Arellano nips EAC to start campaign on a high

SHANE Menina made sure that his collegiate swansong started on the right note, leading Arellano to a tight 63-58 victory over hosts Emilio Aguinaldo College to open the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Arellano vs EAC recap

The veteran guard powered the Chiefs with 15 points, including the game-sealing freebies, 61-58, with 11.0 seconds left off a crucial offensive rebound off his own miss.

Ralph Robin could not tie the game with his three in the other end, leading to Axel Doromal locking up the victory with a pair of free throws in the last 5.1 ticks.

Menina shot 3-of-8 from deep, to go with five rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

"I'm a little bit surprised sa performance namin pero alam ko na di niya ako papabayaan hanggang dulo," said coach Cholo Martin of his 'rookie veteran,' whose in his fourth school on seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Doromal chipped in 13 points and six boards, Neil Tolentino got 10 points and four rebounds, and Cade Flores went a point shy of a double-double with his nine points and 13 boards.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Yung present lineup namin, everybody wants to prove something kaya up to the last minute, trabaho lang ng trabaho," said Martin.

Watch Now

It's a tough opener for the Generals which leaned on Allen Liwag's 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and one block. Unfortunately, he was held to just two points and four boards in the second half.

Nat Cosejo added 10 points and six boards, as EAC struggled to draw contributions from last year's top gunner Ralph Robin, who was held to just three in the contest.

The Scores:

ARELLANO 63 -- Menina 15, Doromal 13, Tolentino 10, Flores 9, Mantua 5, Oftana 3, Mallari 2, Abastillas 2, Oliva 2, Talampas 2, Sunga 0.

EAC 58 -- Liwag 12, Cosejo 10, Maguliano 9, Gurtiza 8, Umpad 8, Luciano 4, Tolentino 4, Robin 3, Balowa 0, An. Doria 0, Ad. Doria 0, Bajon 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quarters: 14-17, 33-35, 46-47, 63-58.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.