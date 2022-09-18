Arellano rallies late to beat three-peat seeking Letran

ARELLANO University pulled off a major shocker early in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament after an incredible 72-69 come from behind win over defending champion Letran on Sunday at the Filoil Ecooil Center in San Juan.

The Chiefs leaned on a defensive masterclass in the fourth quarter, as they came up with a 27-5 rally behind Cade Flores, Shane Menina and Joshua Abastillas to turn a 55-42 deficit late in the third to a 69-60 lead following Menina’s two free throws with 2:32 left in the fourth quarter.

It was the Chiefs’ second straight victory as they moved to solo second with a 3-1 record.

“Sobrang [sarap], sobra. Ayun ang sinasabi ko sa mga player eh, napakasarap maglaro kapag kalaban mo defending champion, yung malalakas na teams, dun lalabas ang mga laro niyo. Sunod lang kayo kung ano yung sistema, baka sakaling manalo,” Arellano head coach Cholo Martin said who also gave credit to Menina for calling out the key adjustment in the rally.

“Actually nakakatuwa yung player ko na si Shane Menina na nilapitan ako at nagsabi na ‘coach zone kaya tayo?’ Kasi nung Perpetual naka-zone kami at nanalo kami e, so tinry namin ulit at nanalo.”

The Knights looked like their old selves after the interval, choking the Chiefs on the defensive end while looking every bit as intimidating as they were when they swept the tournament in Season 97.

But the Chiefs made the huge switch from man to a 1-2-2 zone defense, something that gave the Knights problems as it basically took away Letran’s scoring inside the paint while forcing one turnover after another.

Showing great pride, the Knights took one last stand behind King Caralipio.

They did get that chance as an Axel Doromal split from the line with 15 seconds opened the door for Letran to send the game into overtime with a three pointer, but Brent Paraiso and King Caralipio missed consecutive quick twos, before Kurt Reyson – the same man who sent the game into extension against Jose Rizal – missed a final heave with his three pointer.

Flores led the way for the Chiefs with 18 points and nine rebounds as Doromal added 14 points. Abastillas scored eight of his 10 points in that rally while Menina dished out 10 assists in the win.

Louie Sangalang had a monster double-double for Letran with 19 points and 16 rebounds as Caralipio chipped in 16 points and 13 boards but the forwards found little help, with Paraiso and Fran Yu limited to eight points apiece on a combined 5-23 shooting.

The Knights dropped to 1-1.

The scores:

Arellano 72 – Flores 18, Doromal 14, Oftana 13, Abastillas 10, Menina 7, Talampas 4, Mantua 2, Mallari 2, Sunga 2, Tolentino 0, Oliva 0.

Letran 69 – Sangalang 19, Caralipio 16, Paraiso 8, Yu 8, Javillonar 8, Santos 3, Guarino 3, Ariar 2, Reyson 2, Olivario 0, Tolentino 0, Monje 0, Miclat 0, Lantaya 0.

Quarterscores: 12-11; 30-34; 47-56; 72-69

