Axel Doromal takes charge as undermanned Arellano beats JRU

ARELLANO bucked the absence of main man Cade Flores and came away with a 62-52 victory over Jose Rizal University on Sunday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Axel Doromal had 17 points and three rebounds, making a gutsy drive and a crucial steal on Ry dela Rosa to give the Chiefs an eight-point lead, 60-52, with 1:05 left.

See San Beda beats San Sebastian in OT for third straight win

Travis Mantua also stepped up with 12 points, four boards, four assists, and two steals to pick up the slack with Shane Menina sitting out for the second straight game.

Flores sat the game out due to a sprained ankle, while Menina continues to be hobbled by back spasms.

Without Flores up front, Arellano drew big contributions from its relief bigs in Lars Sunga, who had nine points and three boards, and Danielle Mallari, who grabbed 10 rebounds on top of his five points.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The win allowed the Chiefs to keep their flickering Final Four hopes alive at 6-8, ending a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Heavy Bombers dropped to an even 6-6 card.

John Amores had 12 points and 13 rebounds as JRU won the rebounding battle, 56 to 33, but shot a horrid 2 of 20 in the fourth quarter, scoring only eight points.

Watch Now

The scores:

Arellano 62 - Doromal 17, Mantua 12, Sunga 9, Abastillas 8, Mallari 5, Oliva 5, Talampas 3, Tolentino 3, Oftana 0.

JRU 52 - Amores 12, Dionisio 9, Miranda 8, Guiab 6, Delos Santos 5, Sy 5, Dela Rosa 3, Arenal 2, Celis 2, Medina 0, Tan 0.

Quarterscores: 17-20; 27-28; 53-44; 62-52.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.