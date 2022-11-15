Arellano holds on to beat Perpetual after nearly squandering 28-point lead

ARELLANO survived a late charge from Perpetual to take a 86-81 squeaker on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Shane Menina had his best game in a Chiefs uniform with his 25 points from five treys, to go with seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals, while Axel Doromal chipped in 20 points, four boards, four assists, and three steals.

Cade Flores marked his comeback from a two-game absence with a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks as Arellano climbed to to 7-9 (win-loss).

The Altas saw a two-game win streak snapped and fell to 7-10.

"Malaking bagay talaga si Cade. Luckily nag-decide siya maglaro. Talagang malaking bagay siya sa team namin," said coach Cholo Martin of Flores who continued to nurse a sprained ankle.

Arellano, however, nearly squandered a 28-point lead and a 78-53 advantage as Shawn Orgo pulled Perpetual within three, 84-81, with 11.7 seconds left.

Kai Oliva gave the Chiefs a bit of a breathing room as he made both of his free throws in the final 5.3, but they still had to deal with a scare after Doromal was whistled for a foul on Jielo Razon.

Unfortunately for the Altas, he missed all of his three charities.

"Napagod na rin," Martin said after the near collapse.

Joey Barcuma led Perpetual with 16 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals, while Carlo Ferreras had 16 points, eight boards, and two dimes while Orgo shot four treys for his 14 points.

The scores:

ARELLANO 86 - Menina 25, Doromal 20, Flores 10, Abastillas 7, Talampas 6, Oftana 5, Mallari 4, Sunga 4, Oliva 3, Tolentino 2, Mantua 0, Domingo 0.

PERPETUAL 81 - Barcuma 16, Ferreras 16, Orgo 14, Razon 9, Egan 8, Boral 6, Abis 4, Omega 4, Flores 2, Cuevas 2, Roque 0, Movida 0, Nitura 0.

Quarters: 22-20, 44-35, 78-53, 86-81.