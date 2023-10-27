Jade Talampas' timely trey lifts Arellano to stunning win over San Beda

ARELLANO snapped a four-game losing streak to start its second-round campaign by stunning San Beda, 74-72, on Friday in the NCAA men's basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Arellano flips the script

A three-pointer by Jade Talampas in the last 5.9 seconds of the game clinched just the second win in 10 games for the Chiefs, who flipped the script after being down 35-43 at the half.

Arellano went on a 13-0 run in the last 2:15 minutes of the third quarter to take the lead for the first time in the game courtesy of Ralph Yanes' seven points.

Arellano took the lead for good, 57-53, at the end of the third frame and sent the Red Lions reeling to a 7-3 win-loss record.

Game hero Talampas led Arellano with 18 points, six rebounds, and one assist, while Yanes finished with 11 points, and two rebounds.

James Payosing scored 20 points, and eight rebounds for San Beda while Jomel Puno finished with a double-double of 14 points, and 11 rebounds.

Clifford Jopia also put up a double-double of 11 points and 18 rebounds.

The scores:

Arellano 74 - Talampas 18, Yanes 11, Mallari 10, Valencia 10, Capulong 8.Ongotan 5, Villarente 4, Geronimo 4, Sunga 2, Dela Cruz 2, Rosalin 0

San Beda 72 - Payosing 20, Puno 14, Jopia 11, Tagle 9, Alfaro 7, Cuntapay 6, Gallego 3, Cortez 2, Visser 0, Tagala 0, Llanera 0, Peregrina 0, Royo 0

Quarterscores: 17-24; 35-43; 57-53; 74-72

