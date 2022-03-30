Ambohot pours career-best 20 points as Letran goes 2-0 in NCAA 97

LETRAN flexed its firepower with a dominating 96-67 victory over Arellano on Wednesday to gain an early lead in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

Jeo Ambohot poured a career-best 20 points as he triggered the Knights' second half pullaway where they led by as much as 32 points, 94-62, in the final minute.

He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists to carry Letran to its second straight win.

Knights sustain fine start

Tommy Olivario was also pivotal in the assault with his 15 points and seven assists, Rhenz Abando got 11 points and seven boards, and Louie Sangalang made use of the extended garbage time with his double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights slowly built cushion with their defense, limiting the Chiefs to just nine points in the second quarter to take the 35-19 halftime lead before running away with the game in the final two frames.

It was all Letran as it scored 62 points in the paint and shot 8-of-21 from deep, while also lording the boards, 52 to 35 as Arellano sorely missed the presence of Justin Arana, who sat the game out due to an ACL sprain on his right knee.

"People are looking at us thinking how we can respond as pagkawala ni Arana, na pinaka-top center ng NCAA. Hindi lang isang panalo lang kundi convincing win sana," said coach Bonnie Tan.

Axel Doromal and JC Carandang got 11 points each for the Chiefs which dropped to 1-1.

The Scores:

LETRAN 96 -- Ambohot 20, Olivario 15, Abando 11, Sangalang 10, Caralipio 9. Reyson 6, Javillonar 6. Mina 5, Paraiso 4, Lantaya 4, Fajarito 3, Guarino 3, Yu 0, Tolentino 0.

ARELLANO 67 -- Doromal 11, Carandang 11, Sablan 9, Caballero 7, Cruz 7, Valencia 6, Oliva 4, Steinl 4, Abastillas 3, Sta. Ana 3, Talampas 2, Uri 0, Dela Cruz 0, Concepcion 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 41-26, 66-51, 96-67.

