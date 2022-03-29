Altas blow Heavy Bombers away to give rookie coach Myk Saguiguit first win

PERPETUAL Help leaned on the fiery start of Kim Aurin to score a runaway 77-56 victory over Jose Rizal University for a rousing start in its NCAA Season 97 campaign on Tuesday.

Aurin exploded for 20 first half points capped by a hot 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range that allowed the Altas an early 33-9 lead from which the Heavy Bombers never recovered.

The win gave rookie coach Myk Saguiguit his first as seniors’ coach of the Altas after being promoted from assistant at the height of the pandemic to replace Frankie Lim at the helm.

“Sabi ko sa kanila, for two years walang basketball, kaya kunin natin itong panalo na ito,” said Saguigit.

Aurin no longer scored in the second half, but the hot start had the Altas taking control of the game right from the get-go.

The likes of Jielo Razon and Jefner Egan took over the scoring cudgels from Aurin and guided the Altas to a lead that reached as high as 66-38 early in the fourth quarter.

Egan finished with 14 points and Razon 13 coming off the bench.

Perpetual joins San Beda, Mapua, Arellano, and defending champion Letran in the win column.

John Delos Santos showed the way with 17 points for the Heavy Bombers, whose bench were outscored, 31-11, and had less fastbreak points, 17-8.

The scores

Perpetual Help (77) – Aurin 20, Egan 14, Razon 13, Abis 6, Pagaran 5, Omega 4, Nunez 3, Cuevas 2, Sevilla 2, Barcuma 2, Boral 2, Martel 2, Movida 2, Kawamura 0, Ferreras 0.

Jose Rizal University (56) – Delos Santos 17, Celis 11, Bongay 8, Agbong 7, Arenal 7, Estrella 3, Dionisio 2, Jungco 1, Macatangay 0, Aguilar 0, Guiab 0, Dela Rama 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 26-9; 43-25; 64-38; 77-56.

