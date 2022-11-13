Also-ran Perpetual Help drags JRU out of Final Four race

PERPETUAL brought Jose Rizal University down with it, scoring a 72-60 victory in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Sunday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Jef Egan led the Altas with his 14 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, while Carlo Ferreras also scored 14 points, five dimes, and three boards.

Joey Barcuma chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists as Perpetual continued to miss the services of lead guard Jielo Razon, who is feeling under the weather for the second straight game.

"Sabi ko sa players ko, yung remaining games namin, bigyan namin ng sarili namin pare-parehas kung paano dapat maglaro ng basketball," said coach Myk Saguiguit.

With the Altas holding a tight 56-52 lead in the final seven minutes of the game, Barcuma's freebies sparked a 6-0 spurt for his side to erect a 10-point edge, 64-54 with 4:06 to play.

Perpetual's defense then took it home as it claimed back-to-back wins to improve to 7-9 despite already being out of the Final Four race.

Joshua Guiab led JRU with 16 points and nine rebounds as seven other players came back from their one-game suspensions in the fallout of the John Amores controversy.

Unfortunately, their return ended in the Heavy Bombers' fourth straight loss to sink to 6-9 and get knocked off from the semifinal contention.

The scores:

Perpetual 72 - Egan 14, Ferreras 14, Barcuma 13, Roque 12, Abis 7, Boral 6, Omega 3, Pagaran 3, Flores 0, Cuevas 0, Movida 0, Martel 0, Orgo 0.

JRU 60 - Guiab 16, Miranda 11, Dela Rosa 8, Celis 5, Dionisio 4, Medina 4, Abaoag 4, Tan 2, Villarin 2, De Jesus 2, Delos Santos 2, Mercado 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 7-15, 25-30, 52-50, 72-60.