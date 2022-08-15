Alfaro determined to live up to expectations as one of Lions leaders

PETER Alfaro isn't putting too much thought on his 16-point performance in San Beda's handy 102-77 rout of Letran in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday.

To the 6-foot guard, what matters more is how he could lead the team as one of its leaders.

"Yung points ko is nothing naman eh. Ang dapat lang na ma-control ko is yung ballgame and yung lamang namin," he said after also collecting four rebounds and three assists for the Red Lions in the 25-point mauling of the Knights.

Alfaro, 23, understands that scoring really isn't something that is expected of him by new coach Yuri Escueta for this upcoming NCAA Season 98, but rather being able to orchestrate the offense and calm the troops as he enters his third year in Mendiola.

"Siguro ang role ko talaga is to be a leader for my teammates. Sabi ni coach Yuri, we have to be accountable sa whole team para makuha namin yung wins this coming NCAA," said the shifty guard who averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the last NCAA campaign.

The Red Lions get their first win under Yuri Escueta.

The Zamboanga native is determined to live up to expectations as team leader along with James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio.

"Sa akin naman, I'm thankful sa teammates ko and coaches sa tiwala na binibigay nila sa akin lalo na ang role ko ngayon is more of a leader sa team," he said.

Alfaro knows that with San Beda still being a team in transition, growing pains are still sure to come.

But like what he has learned from Escueta, as well as his former coaches like Boyet Fernandez and JB Sison, it's all a matter of absorbing every lesson that the Red Lions pick along the way in hopes of eventually getting themselves back to the mountaintop.

"Ina-absorb ko lang yung details na tinuturo nila coach and one game at a time lang yung learnings and improvements. Learning experience talaga siya sa akin para madala ko sa next level kung saan ko man gusto," he said.

