Mapua coach vows Cardinals a force to be reckoned with next season

MAPUA head coach Randy Alcantara may have fallen short of winning an NCAA title for his school, but he sure likes the direction they’re headed.

The Cardinals got swept in the NCAA Season 97 Finals by the now back-to-back champions Letran Knights after dropping a 75-65 loss last Sunday from the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Alcantara saw his team fall behind by as many as 21 points in the third quarter before closing the gap to five against an ultra-deep and more experienced Letran side in the fourth.

The Knights held on behind the exploits of rookie-MVP Rhenz Abando, but for Alcantara, it’s already ‘mission accomplished’ for his boys.

“Very proud ako sa mga boys kasi siyempre from the start wala namang nag-expect na aabot kami dito sa finals. Ginawa namin lahat dito sa finals, pero yun nga, kinapos but still proud kami sa boys namin na lumaban hanggang dulo,” Alcantara said.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Behind the heady plays of Adrian Nocum, Brian Lacap, Arvin Gamboa and Paolo Hernandez, the Cardinals made a game of what looked like a blowout, forcing stops and raining down three pointers as unease overcame the once assured vibe of the Letran gallery all night long.

While they fell short of a comeback, it just wasn’t their night.

Continue reading below ↓

“Tiwala lang sa sarili at isa isa. Sinasandalan nila yung teammates nila,” Alcantara said when asked what sparked the Mapua comeback late.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Pag nakikita nila na mataas ang binibigay na energy ng tatlo, lima, nahahawa na rin e, so yun lang talaga. Umabot naman kami talaga sa finals na to dahil sa depensa namin, siguro nasa sistema namin yan na di bumibitaw, pero yun nga malaki ang hinabol namin kaya napagod narin sa dulo siguro.”

The soft-spoken mentor is also seeing parallels to this team to his Red Robins squad which won the juniors squad back in 2018.

Alcantara also felt the sting of defeat in the finals, losing to the JD Cagulangan-led La Salle Greenhills squad back in 2017 before eventually getting back on the Greenies in 2018 to secure the title for Mapua.

He also has familiar faces in his squad in Lacap, Hernandez and Warren Bonifacio who also played for him back when they were in high school.

Continue reading below ↓

“Mahirap yung pinagdaanan namin ng juniors, dumaan kami sa ganitong proseso, di naman kami overnight [nakuha yung success]. Kailangan namin maexperience yung mga ganitong team, mga ganitong kalaban, mga ganitong klase ng laro para maramdaman namin at masabi na kulang pa talaga,” Alcantara bared.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Kaya siguro kami nagsucceed sa juniors kasi di kami tumigil sa pagttrabaho. Siguro kailangan din namin ulitin yun, paalala lang sa kanila and at the same time dun sa mga kasama natin na bago, mahirap ang pagdadaanan.”

The good news for the Mapua faithful is that the Cardinals will basically be rolling an intact line-up next year, with everyone on this roster eligible to play next season.

If no one paid attention to them before the start of the season, then they’ll definitely come in as one of the early favorites next year.

“Intact tong line-up, maganda tong situation namin. So next season, yun na talaga ang paghahandaan natin,” Alcantara shared.

Continue reading below ↓

“Hopefully, ma-ready talaga namin sila, siguro ang hope ko na lang makaiwas sa injury kasi kasama talaga yun e. Sana pati physical at mental magimprove sa na-experience.”

Now that they’ve already experienced the pressure of playing under the bright lights against a very experienced Letran squad, Alcantara is confident that good things are on the way for the Cardinas.

“Malaking bagay yung experience, kahit sa 'kin, kasi first time ko sa finals as a seniors coach e,” Alcantara stated.

“Dito naman talaga ako natututo at kumukuha ng lakas, lalo na yung mga kalaban namin nung juniors na tinatambakan kami, at binabaliwala kami, dun ako humuhugot ng lakas.

"Pero yun nga papangako pa rin namin sa Mapua community na same pa rin, pupunta kami next season na mas malakas at mas ready.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.