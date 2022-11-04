Agem Miranda nails winner as JRU escapes EAC

AGEM Miranda was just on time as he drained the game-winning undergoal stab at the buzzer to help Jose Rizal University squeak by Emilio Aguinaldo College, 61-60, on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JL delos Santos made the perfect pass to Miranda with 2.6 seconds left on the clock as the Heavy Bombers weathered a spirited rally from the Generals late.

"There's already Divine Intervention on that. Aside on that sequence of Agem making the shot, but I also commend JL for making that very hard pass," said coach Louie Gonzalez.

"Agem was the last option and I really trust JL sa decision making niya kung kanino ipapasa. It's the best possible guy na pwedeng tumira."

Miranda's buzzer-beater capped off his 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Ry Dela Rosa also shot 4-of-8 from deep for his 12 points and three boards for JRU.

Jason Celis also got 10 points and three rebounds as the Heavy Bombers snapped a three-game skid to improve to a 6-5 record.

JRU already squandered a 17-point third quarter lead, 46-29, and lost grip of a 56-44 lead with 7:00 on the clock.

JP Maguliano capitalized on the penalty situation and sparked a 16-0 blitz to help EAC take a 60-56 lead in the last 10.7 seconds.

John Amores, though, kept the Heavy Bombers fighting with a three, with the window remaining open after Mac Balowa missed two free throws leading to the game-clinching connection between Delos Santos and Miranda.

The stunning finish spoiled Nat Cosejo's 16 points and 13 rebounds for EAC.

Maguliano also scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, to go with six boards as the Generals succumbed to their fourth straight defeat to sink to 1-13.

The Scores:

JRU 61 -- Miranda 12, Dela Rosa 12, Celis 10, Sy 9, Amores 5, Arenal 3, Dionisio 2, Delos Santos 2, Guiab 2, Medina 2, Tan 2, De Jesus 0, Abaoag 0, Gonzales 0.

EAC 60 -- Cosejo 16, Maguliano 15, Liwag 5, Ad. Doria 5, Balowa 4, Luciano 4, Dominguez 4, Tolentino 4, Angeles 2, Quinal 1, An. Doria 0, Cosa 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 31-27, 51-41, 61-60.

